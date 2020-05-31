Extinction Rebellion activists stage protests outside Telford MPs' offices

As part of a nationwide action, Telford's Extinction Rebellion members demonstrated outside the offices of Lucy Allan for Telford and Mark Pritchard for the Wrekin.

They travelled separately or in pairs, wearing homemade face masks, and held up placards with slogans including 'Let the people decide' and 'Bail out our planet, not the rich'.

Spokesman Dave Ashdown compared the government's responses to the coronavirus pandemic and the climate emergency, accusing ministers of "failing to listen to and act appropriately on the science in both crises".

Protesters outside Mark Pritchard MP's office in Wellington

The group said that health should be prioritised over profit and called for subsidies to polluting industries to be redirected to green and renewable energy resources.

Mr Ashdown said: "Extinction Rebellion is challenging the government’s inertia in creating solutions for both Covid-19 and the climate emergency, and demanding a binding Citizens Assembly on how to rebuild our economy and our future. Let the people decide."