At least three fires caused by barbecues at Shropshire beauty spots this weekend

On Saturday night, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to fires on the top of the Wrekin near Wellington and at the Burway in Church Stretton.

The fire at the Wrekin was reported at about 9.30pm and two crews were sent, though the fire was out by the time they arrived.

The Wrekin had already suffered damage in a large fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire at the Burway was then reported just before 10pm. Two fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton.

A statement said: "This incident involved a gathering of youths with two open barbecues. BBQ's extinguished by fire crew."

Then, at 9am today another barbecue-related fire was reported at the Carding Mill Valley.

Again, two crews were sent from Church Stretton. They found that the unattended barbecue had started a fire which spread to grass and undergrowth, affecting an area about three square metres.

The crews used shovels and brooms to extinguish the fire.

Crowds at Shropshire's beauty spots have been reported throughout the month of May since the government eased the coronavirus lockdown, with bumper-to-bumper cars seen at the Wrekin on two consecutive weekends.