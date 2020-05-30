Advertising
Wrekin now safe to visit following blaze - but people warned to 'remain vigilant'
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that The Wrekin is once again safe to visit following a large blaze on top of the landmark hill yesterday.
A spokesperson said: "It is now safe for people to visit the Wrekin again. Crews will be leaving shortly.
"We do however advise people to please remain vigilant."
Smoke rose high above the 1,335 ft peak on Friday afternoon after the fire started in soaring temperatures and gusting winds.
WATCH: Drone footage shows blaze
At least four fire crews were dealing with the blaze which broke out at around 2.20pm.
Flames ripped through around 376 sq m of tinder-dry undergrowth as temperatures hit 23C (73F) in the area.
The fire was under control within three hours but winds of up to 20mph that were regularly changing direction made it a challenge to fight the flames.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was deep under the surface and warned people to stay away for the rest of Friday evening while the blaze was completely extinguished.
The site has now been confirmed as safe, and visitors can return from today.
