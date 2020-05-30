Wrekin now safe to visit following blaze - but people warned to 'remain vigilant'

A spokesperson said: "It is now safe for people to visit the Wrekin again. Crews will be leaving shortly.

"We do however advise people to please remain vigilant."

Smoke rose high above the 1,335 ft peak on Friday afternoon after the fire started in soaring temperatures and gusting winds.

WATCH: Drone footage shows blaze

Drone footage shows Wrekin fire

At least four fire crews were dealing with the blaze which broke out at around 2.20pm.

Flames ripped through around 376 sq m of tinder-dry undergrowth as temperatures hit 23C (73F) in the area.

Flames on top of the Wrekin on Friday. Photo: Louis Wright

Advertising

The fire was under control within three hours but winds of up to 20mph that were regularly changing direction made it a challenge to fight the flames.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was deep under the surface and warned people to stay away for the rest of Friday evening while the blaze was completely extinguished.

The site has now been confirmed as safe, and visitors can return from today.