Telford 'Granaldo' scores appearance on Soccer AM

Violet Slater, 85, brought smiles to faces with short films of her volleying the ball into the net in her grandson Kodi's back garden with the help of a rebounder.

The videos, in which Violet, from Telford, joyously celebrates with a beaming smile to camera and by pulling her shirt over her head, have earned her the nickname "Granaldo".

Last Saturday popular football show Soccer AM featured Violet in one of its lockdown editions.

Violet Slater and grandson Kodi, 11

Presenter John 'Fenners' Fendley cheekily suggested to former Premier League star Jimmy Bullard that he "could have sworn" it was him in the video before realising it was Violet, saying she's got "the OAP skills to pay the OAP bills." A laughing Bullard added: "Absolutely love it!"

Violet has been getting more into football with Kodi, who is a social media star in his own right. The 11-year-old has more than 9,500 followers on his Facebook page on which his displays his impressive football tricks

His dad Phil said: "Soccer AM recently contacted Kodi and they were able to use my mum's video on their show Saturday. It's been brilliant, she's loving all of the attention. It's something that's brought them both closer together."