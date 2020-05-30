Crews called to barn fire in Cressage

At 9.24am today, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Sheinton.

The fire involved waste wood between two agricultural buildings.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Baschurch, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Telford Central.

"An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used breathing apparatus, a main jet and a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.