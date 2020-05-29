Menu

Telford woman died after falling into pond

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A retired woman died after falling into her pond and becoming tangled in a wire mesh, an inquest has heard.

The inquest took place remotely, with the coroner sitting in the Shirehall in Shrewsbury

Lynn Christine Maiden was found unresponsive in her garden at home in Admaston, Telford, on the morning of February 17 by her carer.

She was brought up in the West Midlands but moved to Shropshire when she was young. She worked largely as an office worker until her retirement.

The inquest, which was held over an online meeting app this week, heard that Mrs Maiden suffered from dementia as well as impaired vision.

Her carer, who visited her daily, gave a statement to the inquest.

She arrived at Mrs Maiden's house on February 17 to find a lounge door open and the back door unlocked.

When she could not find her inside she went out to look in the garden with Beth.

After searching the large garden she spotted Mrs Maiden face-down in the pond, entangled in a wire mesh which had been installed to stop birds from eating the fish that lived in the pond. She went to her and stayed by her side while she waited for the emergency services to arrive.

"I couldn't quite believe what happened that day," the statement said.

Reports from neighbours and from Mrs Maiden's daughter suggested that she might have been outside looking for Beth in the dark when she fell into the pond.

Paramedics confirmed that she was dead. Police found there was no evidence of foul play and saw injuries on Mrs Maiden's shins which were consistent with her bumping into the low wall around the pond.

Coroner Joanne Lees concluded the inquest with her verdict that Mrs Maiden suffered an accidental death.

