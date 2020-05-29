Don't hold your breath at recycling centres this weekend, councils warn

Telford & Wrekin Council said that there have been delays of up to two hours this week for drivers accessing its Hortonwood and Halesfield recycling centres.

Recycling centres in the county reopened earlier this month, having been closed since March, with restrictions on access and numbers, leading to queues most days. This week has been the busiest yet, the county's local authorities said.

The council said: "Our household recycling centres are open with site rules in place for everyone’s safety, 9am to 5pm daily.

"This week they have been at their busiest since reopening, with queues daily of up to two hours.

"Staff are on hand to guide people onto the sites as quickly and safely as possible. Please listen to them and be respectful – staff are there to help.

"Depending on the length of the queues, from 3pm onwards, staff will begin to turn people away if they don’t think they will be able access the site before closing at 5pm – please note that this is to save the frustration of queuing to then be turned away.

"As always, we remind everyone to think carefully before they decide to visit, but if you do have to visit, be prepared to queue and please be patient."

Meanwhile Shropshire Council said: "People planning to visit one of Shropshire’s five household recycling centres this weekend are being advised to expect long queues, and asked to avoid visiting the centres if possible."

Advertising

Shropshire Council's household recycling centres are in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Whitchurch and Craven Arms.

Lezley Picton, cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "Depending on the length of the queue, marshals will begin to turn away vehicles from the queue if we think you won’t gain entry to the sites before 5pm. Please remember the marshals will only ask you not to join the queue if you won’t be able to get into the site before it closes, and they don’t want you to waste your time."

Visit telford.gov.uk/info/1003/bins_and_recycling or shropshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-rubbish to learn more.