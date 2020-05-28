Telford oven cleaning business to donate 10 per cent of takings to Severn Hospice

Andrew Bowcott, 40, from Doseley, the owner of Ovenu Telford South, had been trading for just over three months when he was forced to temporally close his new business following the coronavirus outbreak.

He has now returned to work and is determined to support the independent charity which helps families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with incurable illness.

“Both my wife and I were widowed young, so we know what an important role hospices play in families and they need all the support they can get," he said.

"I’ve been inspired by the many stories to emerge in recent months that highlight the dedication of health care workers and wanted to show my appreciation for a charity that supports many thousands of people every year.

“As a result, I’m donating 10 per cent of all my takings until August 31 to help contribute towards the hospice’s fundraising appeal.”

More Covid-19 coverage:

He decided to reopen the business on May 18, once the government guidance had been published to allow people to work inside people’s homes, and immediately received more than a dozen new bookings as well as with rebooked appointments that had been cancelled.

Advertising

Andrew is accepting bookings at his discretion, with the strict stipulation that both parties observe the two-metre social distancing rule, along with following guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness. Payment can be accepted electronically, and it is possible to complete the whole valeting process with minimal or zero customer contact.

He added: “I, along with many other tradespeople across the area, had to temporarily close my business – a very difficult thing to do when it is your livelihood.

“Since then, I’ve been preparing to reopen at the appropriate time with the correct measures in place. It feels great to get back to work but my priority is to keep myself and my customers safe.”

Previously, Andrew spent more than 20 years as his own boss, with business interests including a seafront ice cream kiosk, a newsagents in Aberystwyth, and more recently a refrigerated transport company.

Advertising

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “Andrew has taken a very responsible approach to reopening his business and has clear guidelines in place which I hope will reassure his clients.”

The Ovenu valeting process involves dismantling key components of an oven and placing them into a design-registered tank, using non-caustic cleaning products.

To learn more, call 01952 427492, email telfordsouth@ovenu.co.uk or visit ovenu.co.uk/oven_cleaning/telford-south