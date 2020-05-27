Telford Kwik Fit reopens following deep clean after worker tested positive for Covid-19

Kwik Fit said the worker based at its Stafford Park branch, in Telford, was recovering at home.

Around 10 others went into isolation as a result and have since tested negative for Covid-19.

Kwik Fit spokesman Roger Griggs said: "Our employee who tested positive is recovering at home, and happily he has told us he is beginning to feel a lot better, but clearly he will remain in isolation for the coming days.

"All the other staff members have had their test results back and thankfully all have been negative.

"The deep clean of the centre has been completed."

The company said it have remained open as much as possible to support those making essential journeys.

It stated that social distancing measures were in place staff were wearing masks plus new gloves and car seat covers used for each job.