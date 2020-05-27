Telford friends drop off goodies for isolating families

Vanessa Bedford of Telford said: "Me, my daughters (Eva aged six and Caitlin aged seven) and my friend Sophie Wood got dressed up as Elsa, Anna, Belle and Red Riding Hood to go out visiting the houses near where we live to hand out balloons and little goody-bags to the boys and girls to put a smile on their face.

"Some of the parents did ask us if we were after money, but we were doing it completely free as all we wanted to do was put a smile on the children's faces.

"The lockdown has made people sad because they can't see their friends and family.

"Some of the people we visited said that we made their day which put a smile on my face.

"After a while we stopped at Wombridge Park to have some sandwiches and a little rest because it was hot. We visited the house where the Wrockwardine Wood school used to be, Hollyhurst Road, Wombridge Park and walked around Middle Pool.

"I am so happy putting smile on children's faces."