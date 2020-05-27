Shropshire film maker stars in lockdown video

Independent producer Philip Huzzey, who is also an author, created the horror flick Out of Gas which he filmed at locations across Shropshire and Telford.

Now the 61-year-old has turned his entertainment skills to comedy with the help of daughter Olivia, 21, to put a smile of residents' faces as the lockdown starts to ease with his new video Beat the Virus.

Beat The Virus

Philip, of Lytham Green, Muxton, said: "Well feeling that this is an unprecedented period in history that in many cases must put a considerable strain on people both mentally and physically, I wanted to bring some light relief to anyone that watched it.

"At the same time getting the message over that we must all follow the government lockdown rules and pull together if we are to ‘Beat The Virus’.

"A bass riff and chorus came in to my head first and then I added the words for the chorus and bridge followed by all the instruments and backing vocals.

"My daughter’s boyfriend Christopher Young, 22, then filmed my impromptu sketches and me miming to my song on his mobile phone. Using a filming app on his phone we worked together to produce the video.

"I was very impressed by what Chris did on his mobile – just proves that you don’t need to buy expensive video cameras to do this sort of thing.

"My daughter Olivia used the clapper board and added the additional words."

The family's pet dogs labrador Harvey and chihuahua Fudge also got starring roles in the video.

Philip is the author of the children's book The Adventures of Rufus O’Malley.