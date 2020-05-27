Menu

Advertising

Telford man denies driving dangerously and assaulting police officer

By Deborah Hardiman | Ironbridge | Crime | Published:

A 38-year-old Telford man has denied allegations that he assaulted a police officer and drove dangerously in Ironbridge.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Jason Adam Scott pleaded not guilty to an offence of dangerous driving, in The Square, on April 21.

He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer in the exercise of their duty, and not guilty to an offence of possession of cannabis on the same date.

The case heard at Shrewsbury on Tuesday relates to an incident involving a Vauxhall Astra car in Ironbridge Gorge.

Scott, of Vineyard Road, Wellington, was remanded in custody until July when a date will be fixed for the trial.

Crime News Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs Wellington
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News