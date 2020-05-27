Telford man denies driving dangerously and assaulting police officer

Jason Adam Scott pleaded not guilty to an offence of dangerous driving, in The Square, on April 21.

He also pleaded not guilty to an offence of assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer in the exercise of their duty, and not guilty to an offence of possession of cannabis on the same date.

The case heard at Shrewsbury on Tuesday relates to an incident involving a Vauxhall Astra car in Ironbridge Gorge.

Scott, of Vineyard Road, Wellington, was remanded in custody until July when a date will be fixed for the trial.