Telford & Wrekin Council leader to take residents' questions in live online event

Councillor Shaun Davies is to hold his third virtual question event of the coronavirus pandemic.

Borough residents can ask questions about the council's response to the crisis or any other subject on which they have questions or concerns.

They can send in questions in advance or ask them while the event is live. Those with the technology are invited to send in videos of themselves asking the questions to give the event more of an interactive feel.

Councillor Davies said: “These events have been great to allow local people to get their questions and concerns answered.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to still connect with residents at this time, despite being unable to host these events face-to-face.

“I’m keen to make them even more interactive, so I want to encourage anyone who would like to, to send in their videos of their questions please.”

The previous two events have seen more than 50 questions answered on a range of topics.

Anyone who has a question to ask (either in video or written form), can do so in the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/262451151542909/