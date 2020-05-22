Advertising
Large fire involving garages in hamlet near Telford
At least five fire crews are dealing with a large fire at garages near Telford.
The fire at Cliffe Crescent in Ellerdine was reported soon before 6pm and fire engines including a water carrier were sent from Bridgnorth, Hodnet, Newport, Shrewsbury, Tweedale and Wellington.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service also sent vehicles to the scene and a utility company was in attendance.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is believed that the fire involves a number of garages.
