One more coronavirus hospital death reported in Shropshire

Meanwhile no additional deaths were reported at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) or at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), meaning the county's total number of hospital deaths is 146.

In all 129 of those have been at SaTH, 12 at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at RJAH.

In the Midlands region as a whole, 36 more people have died, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

In England a further 187 people who tested positive in hospitals have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,266.

The new patients were aged between 14 and 98 years old. Six of the 187 patients had no known underlying health condition. Their families have been informed.

The UK-wide death toll released by Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals, will be announced later today.

Meanwhile nine people died in Wales, taking the total there to 1,247.

Of the total, 13 have been at the Powys Teaching Health Board, according to Public Health Wales.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that 99 people died in Shropshire’s care homes with coronavirus between April 10 and May 15.

In Scotland, the number of people who have died after testing positive rose to 2,221, an increase of 37.

As well as including patients who tested positive for the disease, the hospital statistics now also include patients who died in hospital and had not tested positive but for whom Covid-19 is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death on their death certificate.

This included nine deaths in the Midlands – but it is not known where in the Midlands the deaths took place.

The daily figures include Covid-19 patients whose deaths were confirmed in the previous 24 hours, not who died in that period.

Some deaths are not included in the statistics for several days due to testing or family members being informed. Thursday's figures included patients who died between March 29 and May 20.