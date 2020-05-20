Telford council backs M54-M6 link plan

The authority has informed a planning inspector looking at the proposal that it believes the new proposed link is "critical to the long-term success of Telford and Wrekin as a destination for inward investment, jobs and growth".

The council says it sees the road as a vital part of economic recovery plans following the coronavirus pandemic, and adds that it will allow it to attract investment opportunities – boosting the supply chain and local manufacturing.

Other factors highlighted by the council are the added bonus of bringing in leisure and tourism visitors – particularly to Telford Shopping Centre, the Ironbridge World Heritage Site and the International Centre.

The council has also calling for further Government infrastructure investment to fund the Queensway Link to provide direct access from the M54 onto the A442.

It says investment in the rail corridor, including electrification of the Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton line, is also needed to help tackle climate change and improve connectivity to the area in the long term.

Significant

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “I am delighted to welcome the proposals brought forward by Highways England for a northbound connection between the M54 and the M6.

“The works will improve access to the M54 corridor, generating significant economic benefits for Telford and Wrekin.

Advertising

“Telford is a key destination for inward investment and economic growth in the region and benefits from excellent access to the motorway network southbound.

“Northbound access through Featherstone has never been a feasible or suitable long-term solution and we welcome this programme which would see a completed link in place by 2024.

“The need for this infrastructure was formally identified in 2001, there can be no further delay in this process given the need for a robust economic recovery.”