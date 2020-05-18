Menu

Woman sustains 'potentially serious injuries' in crash

By Dominic Robertson

A woman was taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a crash where three people had to be cut free from vehicles.

The fire service were called to help cut people out of the vehicles

The two-car crash took place on the B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern, shortly before 2.50pm.

The fire service sent two crews to the scene and used cutting and spreading equipment to free the three people trapped.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had treated two people at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 2.43pm to reports of a two car collision outside Longdon Hall Farm in Longdon Upon Tern.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated a woman, for potentially serious injuries before taking her on blue lights to Royal Stoke Hospital. Crews also treated a man, who was the driver of the one of the cars for minor injuries. He was discharged at the scene.”

Police also attended the incident.

