Woman sustains 'potentially serious injuries' in crash

The two-car crash took place on the B5063 at Longdon Upon Tern, shortly before 2.50pm.

The fire service sent two crews to the scene and used cutting and spreading equipment to free the three people trapped.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had treated two people at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 2.43pm to reports of a two car collision outside Longdon Hall Farm in Longdon Upon Tern.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated a woman, for potentially serious injuries before taking her on blue lights to Royal Stoke Hospital. Crews also treated a man, who was the driver of the one of the cars for minor injuries. He was discharged at the scene.”

Police also attended the incident.