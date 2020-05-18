Police appeal for witness to fatal Telford crash which killed Wolverhampton builder

Builder Adam Bateman, 30, from Wolverhampton, died after a crash with a barrier on the A442 Brockton Way, on the northbound slip road with the A4169 at around 1.40pm on Monday, May 4.

Police say the driver of the silver Vauxhall Insignia saloon is not suspected of being involved in the collision but may be able to help with information about what happened.

Officers investigating the collision say the saloon was passed by the motorbike shortly before the crash happened.

Due to the vicinity of a police vehicle at the time of the collision, the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who are carrying out an independent investigation.

The motorist, or anyone with information, can contact Sgt Steve Hastie on 01527 583763 or email Stephen.hastie@westmercia.pnn.police.uk