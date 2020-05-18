College plan gets approval

Derwen College, which teaches students aged between 16 and 25, aims to open its doors to students in the autumn.

It has its main site at Gobowen and two other satellite campuses are up and running at Craven Arms and Walford near Baschurch.

The building, known as Nationwide House, on Stafford Park 7, was licensed for business use, but Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department has approved the college’s application to change this to educational use.

Speaking when the planning application was submitted in March, Head of Curriculum Zoe Wood said the college was “delighted” at the prospect of opening in Telford.

“Our work in providing smaller satellite provision has proved that these settings are invaluable for meeting the needs of young people with SEND [special educational needs and disability] accessing day provision,” she said, adding that the Telford site was “due to be open for students in the autumn term”.

Following the green light from Telford and Wrekin Council planners, Derwen College communications manager Tonia Davies said: “We are still planning on opening in September and we are working hard so this can happen.

“We are working with the local authority, the families and young people who will be joining us in September to make the transition a positive experience.”

Ofsted has rated Derwen College as “outstanding” in three consecutive inspections in 2006, 2012 and 2016.

The existing road access at Nationwide House will not be changed as the building is converted to educational use, and separate staff and visitor car parking areas will be provided.

Neighbouring businesses on Stafford Park 7 were consulted, but offered no objection, and a planners’ report said the change “will not create a significant increase of noise”.

Nearby buildings are “commercial and industrial”, and there are no homes in the area, it added.