Rotary's marathon effort raises more than £2,000 for Telford families in need

And among those taking part in its Marathon Plus event was the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, who completed six miles walking in his garden in full regalia, as well as other walkers and runners from as far away as Spain.

The aim was for club members, volunteers, and friends of Rotary of all ages and levels of fitness to walk or run whatever distance they liked, in an attempt to collectively reach the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles.

On the day the target was smashed, with a combined distance of 197 miles, raising £2,340 which will be distributed to various food banks and local schools who are running food box schemes for needy families.

Despite the local focus, word spread and runners and walkers from Glasgow, Sheffield, Bristol and London, as well as Valencia and Alicante in Spain, all signed up to take part, being designated Friends of Rotary for the day.

“This was an event with a national and international flavour,” said organiser Gordon Howdle.

He said the concept was inspired by the example of Colonel Tom Moore – the 100-year-old war veteran who raised more than £30 million for the NHS by doing laps of his garden.

The money raised is going to St Georges Primary School, Telford Crisis Support, Newport Food Bank, and the Hadley Learning Community.

Advertising

Gill Eatough of HLC said that many families in need had been seeking urgent assistance for food due to the difficulties of accessing food banks and the less than smooth way the government voucher scheme was working.

The school was now distributing numerous food boxes on a daily basis.

Nick Burn of Telford Centre Rotary Club said the members were shocked to realise that families were so short of food that school staff were having to provide food parcels to families who had no food or money.

“The club is grateful for the support of so many people around the country and we give our special thanks to the Rotary volunteer who co-ordinated the runners and walkers from around the country," he said.

"The money raised will make a massive difference to the most needy families in the locality.”