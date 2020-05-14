Scarecrows take over village near Telford to raise smiles during lockdown

Villagers at Rowton, in the parish of Ercall Magna near Telford, have been creating and decorating scarecrows taking the form of doctors, farmers and even a horse.

Here are photos of some of the best ones, so you can enjoy the sights from home.

A major display has taken shape outside Rowton Stables in the village.

One jockey who appeared down-on-his-luck was slumped in a hedge with a whiteboard asking 'anyone seen my horse?'.

A number of the scarecrows were NHS- and health-themed, a nod to the tireless work of doctors, nurses, care workers and more during the pandemic.

Several creations were animals rather than humans, including one impressively accurate horse, a giant friendly-looking spider and even a giraffe.

Rob Evans, 73, has been enjoying the displays and welcomed the positivity around the village in trying lockdown conditions. He said the display started with a giant giraffe, which has since succumbed to the elements.

"I think some of the ladies in the village suggested that they put them in as a fun thing, and most of the village has participated.

"One or two had been talking about it before.

"It's a friendly little village of 25 houses. I think Wrockwardine did the same sort of thing."

Mr Evans, a semi-retired cattle farmer, has lived in Rowton for about 60 years and said the community's embrace of the scarecrow trend was typical of the village's friendly character and a welcome antidote to negativity on social media.

"I think the village is that kind of place, they do pull together. I haven't heard much negativity in the village.

"We have had parties before and the village is known for being positive, it's good.

"Positivity is the word. It's not 'whether we will beat this virus', we will get through it.

"We are lucky in the village. We can walk around here and not get within five yards of another person."