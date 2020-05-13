Marathon challenge to support Telford Samaritans

Telford Samaritans announced the 'Samarathon', a challenge suitable for anyone even while socially distancing.

Telford residents are invited to travel 26.2 miles at their own pace over the month of July.

Branch director David Lewis said: “While we don’t know how long we’ll be observing social distancing and Government guidance on daily exercise, this is a challenge you can do on your own, with members of your household, or join with friends, family and workmates virtually, supporting each other’s progress wherever you are.

“Now more than ever we know getting active works wonders for your mental wellbeing. Samarathon is a great goal to motivate people to go at that their own pace.

"Whatever your age or ability, it’s a challenge to do in your time, at your pace, wherever you live or work. This fitness-fundraising initiative is focused on feeling good. We hope supporters will encourage their friends and family of all ages to take part as it’s an achievable challenge they can share and enjoy.”

“In this current climate we really need the public’s continued support. Due to the cancellation of many of our fundraising events, we’re facing a significant loss of funding, so we’re urging the public to help us ensure that we continue to be here for anyone who needs support.

"It's free to sign up to Samarathon, but we’d love for everyone to raise whatever they can to support their local branch of Samaritans and help us be there for anyone struggling to cope.”

Supporters can sign up for free at www.samaritans.org/samarathon to take part in the challenge, which launches just before the start of Mental Health Awareness Week (May 18 – May 24).

With this year’s theme of ‘kindness’, Samaritans is calling on people to be kind to themselves, to get active and boost their wellbeing, as well as be kind enough to raise valuable funds to ensure Samaritans can deliver a critical service.