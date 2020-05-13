Decision on home for at-risk young people to be taken by committee

Unity Residential Care Facilities have applied to change the use of the newly-built detached home on Holyhead Road, Wellington, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning committee will discuss their bid next week.

In application documents the Staffordshire-based company says the two-storey building will be occupied by supervisors and children in local authority care, with the aim of creating a “safe, secure, nurturing environment”.

Council planners recommend the committee approves the proposal, but Ercall ward councillor Miles Hosken has objected, saying the use is “incompatible with the area”, and would be a business among private homes.

In the application form, Unity consultant Matt Wilcox writes: “The proposal includes no physical alterations to the existing four-bedroom dwelling house, which would be occupied by up to three children aged between seven and 17 years as their prime and sole residential home, where their care is provided by up to three duty carers.

“Children who live there will do so because they are in the care of the local authority and may have experienced family breakdown or other risk factors that may have put them in danger.

“The purpose of the home is to provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment, much like any family home, but also help the children to overcome the circumstances that have brought them there.

“There will be no signage referencing the home as the objective is to allow the children to be part of a standard family unit.”

A report for the planning committee notes that five neighbouring properties were consulted and two objection letters were received.

Cllr Hosken “called in” the application, requiring it to be decided in public by the committee, rather than by planning officers alone.

Summarising his objections, the report says there is an “unresolved flooding issue and issues with the development at the rear of the neighbouring properties” and that the proposed use is “incompatible” with the area.

“The property is a traditional residential property which is being converted into a business,” the report adds.

It says Cllr Hosken also raised road safety issues, as the site is opposite Sunnycroft, a National Trust property, making that section of Holyhead Road busy.

The Telford and Wrekin Council Planning Committee will discuss the proposal when it meets via teleconference on Wednesday.