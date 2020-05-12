Shropshire care homes celebrate International Nurses Day

Morris Care, which provides care in Shrewsbury, Telford, Church Stretton, Bridgnorth and Audlem, sent tokens of appreciation to its six nursing homes with a personal thank you note from CEO Lucy Holl.

Across the world, the work of nurses is celebrated annually on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth in 1820. The World Health Organisation has designated 2020 ‘International Year of the Nurse’ to mark the 200th anniversary of Nightingale's birth.

To mark the extra special year, Morris Care has launched a week-long ‘nurses takeover’ on its website and across its social media channels. This includes celebrating in pictures and profiles some of the frontline nursing staff with reasons why they are important to the team at Morris Care.

The website will feature a special perspective and thank you video from Lucy Holl, together with a feature exploring nursing in nursing homes.

Lucy Holl said: “This year has certainly brought its own set of challenges, but our nurses been never been more appreciated and praised. Finally, they have the spotlight they deserve.

"Our teams are fully protected with all the relevant personal protective equipment to allow them to continue to excel at what they do. These nurses are insightful, skilled and sensitive and most importantly they stand together, united in continuing to care so compassionately for the elderly and vulnerable during the impact of the coronavirus.

“Our nurses have demonstrated staying power and resilience and that’s why we recognise them today and every day as true heroes. We would like to say Happy International Nurses Day to our outstanding team.”