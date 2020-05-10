Telford woman creating candles at home to help hospice

Rachel Law of Lawley makes the candles in miniature jars herself and is selling them online.

She said: "I’m a procurement manager in the aviation industry but currently on maternity leave with my nine-month-old.

"I made candles for my wedding favours in 2017. People loved them and I enjoyed making them so thought it would be a nice thing to do.

"The main reason for it is the hospice are struggling to raise money in their usual ways due to social distancing, so I wanted to do something to raise money for them.

"It’s quite a long process as you have to melt each different colour dye with the wax separately and wait for them to set until you can do the next colour.

"I’m selling the candles for £5 each and £2 of every candle will go to the hospice. The £3 covers costs for candle wax, jars et cetera.

"If people want one, they can contact me on social media or email rachelcladavies@hotmail.co.uk."