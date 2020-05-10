Advertising
'Hang your head in shame' - Lockdown flouters in Telford criticised by emergency services
Lockdown flouters in Telford have been told they should 'hang their heads in shame' after ignoring Covid-19 restrictions.
Police and volunteer ambulance responders reported people disregarding the rules and potentially wasting weeks of self-discipline displayed by the nation.
Telford Cop said: "From PCSO 40059. Restrictions on using outdoor play areas HAVE NOT BEEN LIFTED. As it stands, any outdoor play area is closed and remains so until the restrictions have been lifted.
"The number of people I've seen ignoring the restrictions in Donnington and Muxton today is crazy."
Telford First Responders added: "To quote a cliche, the ending of the lockdown will be a process not an event. At the moment nothing has changed!
"If you’ve done something this weekend that did not comply with the rules then hang your head in shame - weeks of self-discipline potentially wasted."
