Telford nursery celebrates 25th birthday in lockdown

Central Park Nursery opened its doors to children in Telford and Wrekin in May 1995.

The doors have remained open during the coronavirus crisis to the children of key workers. They have been making the most of the good weather by toasting marshmallows, enjoying forest school sessions and running teddy bears' picnics.

Kara Gledhill proudly showing off a posy of paper daffodils

A special garden party was held to mark VE Day too.

Owners Paul Styles and Marie Davies released a statement, saying: "We are so happy that we have made it to this amazing milestone. In this unprecedented situation it is lovely to be able to celebrate this achievement and share it with the parents and children in our setting."

"When lock down is lifted we are hoping to have a huge family picnic for the children and parents to celebrate this achievement."

Owen Radford tucking into a marshmallow

Last year Central Park Nursery was recognised with a 'Millie's Mark' award for excellence in first aid.

To learn more and submit pictures, visit facebook.com/centralparknurserytelford/ or centralparknursery.co.uk

