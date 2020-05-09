Coronavirus: Shropshire hospitals death toll rises to 121

The additional death took place at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), meaning 109 people have died at the trust which runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury.

It total, seven other people have died at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five have died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals by date of death as of May 9. Data: NHS England. Figures likely to increase as further deaths announced

The total number of hospital deaths in England rose by 207 to 22,971 today, according to NHS England.

The English figure does not include deaths in care homes or the wider community, which are not released on a local level on a daily basis.

In Wales, nine additional deaths were reported in care homes and hospitals, taking the total to 1,099. No new deaths were reported in Powys, which borders Shropshire.

The official UK-wide Government figures, which do include care home and community deaths, will be announced later. Friday's Department of Health figures put the death toll at 31,241, although the latest combination of ONS and NHS statistics suggests the true figure is actually more than 36,000.

The news comes as the nation awaits Boris Johnson's announcement tomorrow around what changes may be made to the lockdown.

Boris Johnson will reveal on Sunday the Government’s “road map” on how it will lift restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Government has stressed it wants all parts of the UK to move together in easing the measures, decisions in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be for leaders there.

Changes which could be implemented include:

Travellers coming in to the UK could be expected to quarantine for 14 days after their arrival, reports suggest. However, a trade body has warned a 14-day quarantine period for all travellers coming to Britain would have a devastating impact on both the UK aviation industry and wider economy.

Garden centres will be allowed to reopen to customers from Wednesday May 13, Boris Johnson will announce.

Employees in non-essential industries who have been operating from home may be allowed to return to work – but they might be encouraged to wear face masks and opt for a bike ride to avoid public transport where possible.

Fast food franchises including McDonald’s and KFC have already announced they will begin opening locations for delivery services, with more sites likely to reopen in the coming weeks. Before reopening, the restaurants will be deep cleaned while new safety measures will be introduced such as Perspex screens and floor markings. The reopening of pubs and bars however is unlikely to happen any time soon, with some reports claiming they will not return until August and September.

According to some reports, unlimited outdoor exercise will be allowed from Monday, however gyms and playgrounds are expected to remain closed.

Bus and train timetables are likely to be adjusted and increased to help the system cope with an increase in passengers.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said it is still too early to reopen religious services, with no date for when that could happen.

Unions have sent a list of key measures to the Government which they say must be met before pupils in England can safely return to their desks.

It includes extra money for deep cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE) and local powers to close schools if clusters of Covid-19 infections break out in a particular area.

Last week, an NHS chief warned the Government it should be wary about reopening schools too early as scientists do not fully understand the extent of coronavirus transmission between children.