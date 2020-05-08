Menu

WATCH: The Wrekin lights up in brilliant blue to thank the NHS

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

The Wrekin shone a brilliant blue in a gesture of thanks to NHS workers for all their work during the coronavirus crisis.

The lightshow on the Wrekin. Photo: Luis Evitt/Social 90



At about 8pm on Thursday, when parts of the nation were clapping and cheering for the NHS and key workers, blue lights on the Wrekin were switched on and could be seen for miles around. They were accompanied by the letters 'NHS' in bright yellow lights.

It was thanks to a number of companies and Telford & Wrekin Council, who organised the display.

WATCH: Video courtesy of Luis Evitt/Social 90

The Wrekin is lit up to celebrate NHS

A statement from the council said: "This evening the Wrekin has been turned blue to celebrate the hard work of our local NHS staff and keyworkers and show we appreciate them for keeping us safe.

"Thank you to everyone involved who helped make this happen including: Stage and Studio Services Ltd, Wildes and J.W., ESL, Wilkins Management, Sharon Wilkins and Illuminate FX

"Join us in saying thank you to everyone for playing their part in saving lives, including you for staying at home."

More Covid-19 coverage:

