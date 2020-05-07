Rotary club in marathon effort for Telford food banks

On Friday, May 8, they are taking part in a "Marathon Plus" in which they will be walking or running in their gardens, or within their home, any distance that they find comfortable.

The combined distance of the walks and runs, however long or short, are to be combined to bring up a total equal to or greater than a marathon distance of 26.2 miles.

And among those who will be lending support is the Mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds, who is promising to clock up some miles in his own garden.

He said: "It is vital now more than ever that as a community we come together to assist our most vulnerable.

"It has been remarkable to see the generosity so far and I have great pleasure in wishing the club members the best of luck with this initiative."

The money raised will be distributed between food banks in Telford and the Hadley Learning Community food box scheme.

HLC is providing food boxes for local families which have been identified as needing extra support.