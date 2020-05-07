Biker killed in A442 crash named as Wolverhampton builder

An inquest today opened into the death of Mr Bateman of Trysull Road, Merry Hill, who was 30 when he died on Monday.

His Yamaha motorbike was involved in a crash at the A442's junction with the A4169 on Monday afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived soon after and the Midlands Air Ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at 2.14pm, the inquest heard.

Mr Bateman's body was identified at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital yesterday by coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden, and today Shropshire's coroner John Ellery opened an inquest into his death.

He heard a report from Mr Caesar-Homden and adjourned the inquest to August 26, when it will take place in Telford.

The opening of the inquest was held remotely online due to the coronavirus lockdown measures.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash because a police traffic car was parked in a nearby layby.

The watchdog said it was standard practice for incidents in which police cars are nearby to be referred for investigation.