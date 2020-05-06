Plans approved for church in Telford's Southwater development

Telford Minster, the church that plans to move into the 7,000-square-foot hall within Meeting Point House, Southwater, plans to make the space available for events and groups during the week.

The Diocese of Lichfield applied to change the unused space into a place of worship, and council planners gave the green light.

Application documents submitted by the Diocesan Board of Finance say the change will create five full-time jobs.

A design statement, prepared by Birmingham-based APEC Architects on behalf of board CEO Julie Jones, said an extension was built to Meeting Point House in 2016. The street-level portion is occupied by bars and restaurants.

“The first-floor element, intended as a conference venue, was not fully fitted out during construction and this space has remained vacant for the last three years,” it added.

“The applicant, who is in the process of securing a long-term lease on this part of the building, is committed to further investment to carry out the internal fit-out that is required to make this space usable.”

The diocese plans to add an external staircase on the north side, one new first-floor window on the west and roof-mounted ventilation equipment.

“These alterations are required to allow the first-floor space to be the home of a new church, Telford Minster,” the statement continued.

Advertising

Aspiration

“The external staircase will allow this space to be used independently from the rest of Meeting Point House and comply with fire regulations.”

The statement explains that Meeting Point House is a conference venue with a café and rentable rooms, surrounded by the Southwater development consisting of “predominantly commercial buildings” including hotels, restaurants and bars.

“It is considered that, within the existing physical context, the proposed development would have no adverse effect on the occupants of these properties,” the statement continues.

Advertising

“In addition, Telford Minster’s aspiration is to be a positive presence in the local area.

“The church want their space to be used throughout the week, not only for their regular Sunday service, but as a rentable venue for events, conferences and performances.

“This is also an opportunity for the church to run various regular groups or activities for the local community.”

Planning permission for the original extension was granted in 2015. Blueprints were submitted for this application showing a performance venue, with a stage and raked seating, with an associated bar and small kitchen, some informal seating area and a meeting room/community space.

The Telford Minster plan, it added, will follow a similar layout.

Great Dawley Town Council and the church’s would-be neighbours on Southwater Square and Southwater Way were consulted about the change-of-use application, and offered no objection or comment.