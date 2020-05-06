Expansion plans for Telford’s conference and exhibition centre

The Southwater Event Group Ltd and Telford International Centre Ltd have applied to develop land near the building and the ice rink in the town centre.

The application has been submitted by Mark Lloyd, a secretary of both companies, to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department.

Outline planning permission for the expansion, along with other projects in the wider Southwater area, was granted in 2010.

Minutes of a meeting between Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council and company bosses say the planned TIC development is covered by it.

Preliminary application details say Mr Lloyd seeks permission for the “erection of additional conference and exhibition venues” on “land adjacent to Telford International Centre and Telford Ice Rink”.

Thirty-nine conditions were attached to the 2010 outline permission decision.

The fifth of these states that the layout, scale, appearance, access to and landscaping around any site needs to be submitted and approved as part of the full planning permission application.

These details are not yet viewable online.

Minutes of Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council’s November 2019 meeting say: “A meeting had taken place with the chief executive of The International Centre to share exciting plans for its development within the existing planning consent.”

The parish council’s March meeting was held in the Wenlock Suite at the centre just before the coronavirus lockdown.

Minutes of that meeting said that the submission of the full planning application was “likely to be delayed due to the current national situation, however work will continue to ensure the information is available as soon as the restrictions are lifted”.