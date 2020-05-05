Telford crews pay tribute on Firefighters' Memorial Day

Today firefighters around the world stood outside their stations in uniform and bowed their heads for a minute's silence, as they do every year.

But this year the long shadow of coronavirus could be felt in those stations, with crew members standing at appropriate government-advised distances and with a prayer for those firefighters around the world who have lost their lives while helping the global effort against the virus.

Telford Central Fire Station, one of the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's three main stations, marked the occasion with officers taking time from their training schedules to observe a minute's silence and hear a rendition of the Firefighter's Prayer read by brigade chaplain Rev Keith Osmund-Smith.

Blue watch crew manager Simon Morris was among those bowing his head.

"Especially with Covid-19 we have lost a lot of firefighters, not only in this country but around the world," he said.

The problem was seen especially in America, he said, and the kinship among firefighters around the world meant they would all remember their fallen "brothers and sisters".

"Firefighters not only lose their lives in their service, they are lost also, sadly, through the mental health aspects of it as well.

"We have got lots of brothers and sisters throughout the world and that is something we feel is important.

"It is like a sister and brotherhood, we work together 48 hours a week and we have that close knit.

"You can go into any station around the world, say you're a firefighter and you will be welcomed."

Firefighters in Telford fall silent to mark Firefighters’ Memorial Day 2020

Mr Morris was dismayed to see more and more people leaving their houses in recent days despite the continuing lock down.

"People don't realise – we are still in lockdown but traffic has dramatically increased.

"People seem to think that if they have not got it they are not going to get it. We are still in the peak period, the lockdown is still in place, people need to respect that.

"When we mobilise to reports we are putting ourselves at risk not just from the incident itself but of catching Covid-19.

"We have been to a couple of fires where people had been burning rubbish in their garden. Is there a need to burn the rubbish, can you not just wait?"

Although the fire service is not currently carrying out welfare checks and checks on smoke alarms, advice is available online and over the phone.

Visit shropshirefire.gov.uk, call 01743 260200 or email enquiries@shropshirefire.gov.uk.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said in a statement: “We pay tribute to all of those who are serving, have served or who have paid the price for their diligence and protection of our communities.

“I’d like to thank all staff whose commitments help make our society a safer place to live and keep Shropshire safe.”