Man pretending to be police officer in Telford tells people to 'go home'

At around 6.50pm yesterday reports were made of a man in a black pick up truck posing as an officer in Manse Road, Hadley.

He is described as in his mid 30s, with short blonde hair and wearing a black jumper or hoodie.

A police spokesman said: "If you have information that you believe may be connection, please contact the police on 101, quoting the OIS incident reference number given. Remain vigilant around your area and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activity to the Police on 101.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."