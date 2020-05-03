Telford's Fake Festival is latest music show to be cancelled

The summer tribute band show was due to be staged in a giant marquee at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park on July 11.

This year's acts included Coldplace, Total Stone Roses, The Jam’d, P!nk, Green Date and The Police Force.

In a statement on the festival website the organisers said: "It’s become increasingly apparent that we won’t be able to restart the tour as we hoped at the end of June.

"We don’t have green lights from the powers that be to tell us when we can start again. We also don’t have red lights telling us that we can’t start again. We completely understand why this is - no one knows.

"What we do know is that you guys have been very patient with us. When we cancelled the first two months of the tour, all of our bands, traders, suppliers, crew and staff were amazing. We are all in this together and we can’t wait to be back together when the time is right - we have decided is to cancel the tour up until the 25th July.

"We will of course refund you for those dates that are now cancelled."

The Shrewsbury show was also dropped last month.