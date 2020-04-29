Menu

Telford author celebrates key worker 'superheroes' in new children's book

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

A Telford-based author has put her skills to use by writing and illustrating a book praising the NHS and key worker 'superheroes'.

Toni Sian Williams with her book celebrating health and other key workers as 'superheroes'

Toni Sian Williams, who lives in Coalport and previously wrote a children's book about the 'Ironbridge Ogre', has just released 'Who can be a Superhero?' to explain the coronavirus crisis to children and celebrate the work of those who are most at risk.

"What I wanted to do was celebrate all of our key workers, not just the NHS workers: delivery drivers, mechanics, people that work in shops," she said.

"I have put together a rhyming story which shows them going about their day but essentially having superpowers. I was inspired by everybody putting their lives at risk.

"I am guessing a lot of children out there are really confused... especially the ones whose families are still going to work.

"I wanted to shine a little bit of light for them. A lot of people probably have key workers in their families.

"I work in graphic design, work is obviously a lot slower at the moment. I have been working every day on the book, I illustrated it as well and it is self-published."

The book is available now from Amazon in paperback and Kindle form. To learn more about Toni's books, visit tonisianwilliams.co.uk/.

Part of the proceeds from the books will go to supporting the NHS.

Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

