Telford author celebrates key worker 'superheroes' in new children's book

Toni Sian Williams, who lives in Coalport and previously wrote a children's book about the 'Ironbridge Ogre', has just released 'Who can be a Superhero?' to explain the coronavirus crisis to children and celebrate the work of those who are most at risk.

"What I wanted to do was celebrate all of our key workers, not just the NHS workers: delivery drivers, mechanics, people that work in shops," she said.

"I have put together a rhyming story which shows them going about their day but essentially having superpowers. I was inspired by everybody putting their lives at risk.

"I am guessing a lot of children out there are really confused... especially the ones whose families are still going to work.

"I wanted to shine a little bit of light for them. A lot of people probably have key workers in their families.

"I work in graphic design, work is obviously a lot slower at the moment. I have been working every day on the book, I illustrated it as well and it is self-published."

The book is available now from Amazon in paperback and Kindle form. To learn more about Toni's books, visit tonisianwilliams.co.uk/.

Part of the proceeds from the books will go to supporting the NHS.