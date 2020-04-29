McDonald's sign turned down over 'clutter' concern

The chain had applied to build a 10-metre poll and sign on the A518 New Trench Road, just southwest of the Walkers Clock Roundabout, Donnington, to advertise its branch approximately 50 metres away.

Application documents submitted by McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd said a “double-sided illuminated moulded yellow acrylic” M-shape above a red panel with white text was planned.

A report by Telford and Wrekin Council planners said the height would be “excessive”, and recommended that a shared sign, incorporating the petrol station, pub and hotel also on the site, would be more appropriate.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the company intended to retain the existing brown totem sign near the site’s entrance on School Road, and the New Trench Road sign was not intended to replace it.

The planning officer’s report said: “Guidance contained in the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) states that poorly-placed advertisements can have a negative impact on the overall appearance of the built and natural environment.

“This sign of this size in this location would not enhance the surrounding area and would create an incongruous feature.

“The sign would be adjacent to the rear entrance into the site which is shared by McDonald’s, the petrol filling station, the (Brewers Fayre) pub and the (Premier Inn) hotel.

“The pole on which the sign is to be erected is eight metres in height and the actual sign itself is two metres which gives a total height which is considered to be excessive and would appear much higher than the totem sign for the petrol filling station.

“There is already a lot of signage on this stretch and introducing another in this location would cause a proliferation of signage and create visual clutter.

“It is considered that, if additional signage is required for McDonald’s, then this should be a ‘totem’ sign, or similar, incorporating the other businesses on the site, which would then remove some of the other existing signs.”

In a separate decision, McDonald’s was granted planning permission four ground-level digital signs and one smaller display screen along the restaurant’s drive-through route.

In an application letter, planning agent Sarah Carpenter, of Planware Ltd, wrote that McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd “are rationalising the current number of advertisements, with the introduction of a digital package, which will reduce the number of signs needed for the optimum operational requirement of the drive-through lane.”