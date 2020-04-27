Telford Rotarians give food banks a boost

Nick Burn, club president, said: "The immediate effect of the lockdown was to disrupt a number of planned fundraising and other activities.

"Our plans to hold a giant Easter egg raffle in Telford town centre could not go ahead. The egg instead was donated to Hope House. Due to the lockdown it was delivered by hand by one of our members, Gordon Howdle, who drove it to the hospice in Oswestry, but as the hospice was in lockdown the egg had to be left on the doorstep.

"We have as our focus been mindful of the need to support the food banks. Through member contributions and with the support of our corporate partner we were able to donate just over £2,000.

"Physical club meetings, by reason of social distancing and so on, are no longer taking place. The club is now meeting via Zoom and this has enabled us to move forward with the planning of a Marathon Plus event to raise funds for local community projects.

"At our last meeting we provided funding to the Hadley Learning Community to meet the cost of manufacturing PPE visors. The first batch is soon to be produced and passed on to Severn Hospice.

"At the same time we learnt from Dr Gill Eatough that many of her pupils and their families are desperately short of food. The government voucher scheme has not worked as intended and many families are encountering difficulty with accessing food banks.

"The school itself is now providing its families with food boxes and the club immediately injected funds to support this emergency programme. It is inevitable that we will wish to support this programme."