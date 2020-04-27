Plans for 96 homes out to consultation

Jessup Homes and Homes England have applied to build the two, three and four-bedroom houses on land northwest of Lightmoor Way, Lightmoor.

Outline permission for a “mixed-use village” consisting of homes, “employment, retail, leisure, education and community units” was granted nearly 17 years ago. Full consent for some phases has been granted since.

The Gorge Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, prepared by Walker Troup Architects Ltd, says: “Lightmoor Village project is the vision of a joint venture between Homes England, Bournville Village Developments Ltd and Bournville Village Trust.

“Outline planning consent, which was originally granted in September 2003, is being developed on a phased basis with most of the primary infrastructure already in place and includes the mixed-use village centre, primary school shops and community facilities which lie to the south of the application site.”

The site, known as The Croppings, covers more than 13 acres. The homes will be built on 7.8 acres to the east, abutting the existing Tilley’s Close and Gorsey Meadow and reaching Furnace Meadow at the top.

To the west of that, a 5.6-acre “woodland park” will be provided.

“A total of 186 parking spaces are provided either on-plot or in private courts with the remaining five spaces being provided on-street,” the statement says.

“In addition to these, a further 20 spaces have been provided for public parking in accordance with BVT requirements.”

The plans are under public consultation until Saturday, May 16.