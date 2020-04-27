Care home plan for former Telford pub site

The Dun Cow, in Dawley, served customers from 1811 until 2008, and was demolished within a year of closing.

Care home provider Bondcare 5 Ltd has applied to build a 77-bedroom home which, if approved, would be staffed 24 hours a day and cater for residents who need continuous care.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make a decision about the proposal at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Neil Barker of emBarkArchitecture on behalf of Bondcare 5 director Leib Levison, says: “The proposed care home is to be a place of residence for elderly people who require constant care.

“All the residents will be of 50 years and above in age.

“The home is staffed 24 hours a day with minimum staffing levels set by the Care Quality Commission.

“The proposed development is to be built on the site of a public house and accompanying grounds.”

The site, at the corner of Duce Drive and New Street, measures approximately 37,000 square feet, and the footprint of the planned building will be cover just over a third of that area.

“The building plan is, essentially, a U shape with a central open amenity space,” Mr Barker writes.

“This is to accommodate existing tree planting and to keep the facades on the building line.

“The north and south wings are three storeys with the linking block presenting a two-storey facade to New Street.”

Great Dawley Town Council will be consulted, along with some nearby residents and businesses on Duce Drive, High Street and New Street. The consultation period expires on Wednesday, May 20.