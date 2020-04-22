Telford council answers 8,000 calls for help during Covid-19 pandemic

It has supported more than 4,100 people shielding from coronavirus who have been identified by the Government as the most vulnerable in the borough, according to its latest figures.

The authority says it has also been working with local groups, charities and its volunteers to assist another 2,789 people who have called its Community Support Line to ask for help, as they don’t have family, friends or neighbours to call on.

Picking up medicines, going shopping, dog walking and phoning for a chat with someone isolating are some of the tasks the council’s staff and volunteers have been helping with.

Another 1,166 people in financial difficulties have called the council’s Crisis Line for help with food parcels and electric expenses.

Councillor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for community engagement, said: “These are difficult times for so many of our residents and we are doing all we can to support them as much as possible.

“A huge thank you to our staff who have been working round the clock to check on the welfare of our most vulnerable residents as well as responding to various requests for help from others in need.

“Our volunteers are also helping us to do more - we have around 1,000 people volunteering, which is an amazing response from our community.

Advertising

“If anyone shielding from coronavirus needs help and has no one to turn to, please contact us – we are here to help.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Community Support Line is 01952 382030. The line is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 1pm.

Alternatively, ask for help online, which will help the council keep its phone lines clear for those who are not online.