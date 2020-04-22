Plan for 38 new homes in Telford to be considered

Living Space Housing Ltd has applied to demolish the homes in Malinslee and build houses, bungalows and apartments.

A report says some objectors say the flats are “totally out of character for the area”, while others say there is a “lack of space for recreation activities”.

Planners recommend the Telford and Wrekin Council Planning Committee votes in favour, and a report points out that the Solihull-based company’s bid includes a £20,000 contribution towards the upgrade of Malinslee playing field.

The report says the privately-owned two-acre site is south of Park Road and northwest of St Leonard’s Road.

“Surrounding neighbourhood developments comprise predominantly two-storey detached properties,” it says.

“Opposite the site is the recently-completed Cambridge Close development, where there are also a number of bungalows.

Facilities

“The application site is made up of open grassland.”

Advertising

Living Space propose 23 three-bedroom and nine two-bedroom houses, along with two two-bedroom bungalows and four one-bed flats, all of which will be designated as affordable housing.

During two rounds of public consultation, 23 objection messages were received. One of these, the report says, said the plans “represent over-development of the site” while another complained about “inadequate parking”.

The report author points out that the development would have a density of 44 dwellings per hectare, below the average of Malinslee as a whole.

Seventy-six car parking spaces will be provided, putting the proposal “in exact accordance with the parking standards of the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan”.

Living Space are being asked for a £20,400 contribution towards play and recreation facilities and £134,496 towards primary and secondary schools.

The Planning Committee will discuss the application on Tuesday, April 28, in a meeting held by conference call.