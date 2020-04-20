Menu

House fire involving tumble drier in Telford

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Fire crews were called to a house fire involving a tumble drier in Telford this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue was called at 11.56am to the blaze in Cloisters Way, St Georges.

Two fire appliances were sent from Telford Central and an operations officer was also in attendance. The occupants of the property were safely out by the time crews arrived.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the fire and clear the smoke.

Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

