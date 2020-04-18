Friends to dye hair colours of rainbow to raise money for Telford hospital

The group has dubbed their campaign 'bright colours for a brighter future' and have set a fundraising target of £500 to support Telford's hospital.

Amy Fisher, 22, and her friend Kieran Roberts, both from Trench, are leading the campaign.

Miss Fisher said that members will dye their hair before the coronavirus lockdown measures are lifted where possible, and wait until afterwards where it is not.

To contribute to the online fundraiser, visit bit.ly/3ahQEYC.