Extra £5m will be 'drop in the ocean' for Telford amid Covid-19, says leader

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick announced an extra £1.6 billion for local councils in the daily Covid-19 briefing at Downing Street.

Mr Jenrick said: “I promised local government would have the resources they need to meet this challenge.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with local government and my priority is to make sure they are supported so they can continue to support their communities through this challenging time.

“Up and down the country council workers are the unsung heroes as we tackle this virus.

“They are in the front line of the national effort to keep the public safe and deliver the services people need.”

It came after Mr Davies wrote to the Prime Minister calling for more funding for Telford & Wrekin Council. Many other councils also wrote to the PM before the announcement was made.

Telford & Wrekin will receive £5 million. Mr Davies said: "I welcome Robert Jenrick quickly listening to councils by providing funding £5m for Telford & Wrekin. Although it will help it is a drop in the ocean.

"We need a long term solution for the rest of this financial year and beyond."