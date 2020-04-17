Advertising
WATCH: Shropshire claps for carers and key workers for the fourth week
People all over Shropshire came out in droves to Clap For Our Carers for the fourth consecutive week.
At 8pm last night, in streets all over the county, clapping and cheering could be heard from residents, care homes, police squads and more to show appreciation for NHS staff and all key workers during the coronavirus crisis.
The staff at Landona House residential home in Wem gathered in their back garden to clap, bang pots and pans and play You'll Never Walk Alone over loudspeaker.
Activities coordinator Mandy Wilcox said: "At Landona House 8pm is the handover time for our day/night staff so they never get to hear the clapping to support them, as Landona is on the outskirts of town down a lane and quite secluded.
"My manager came up with an idea to involve our care staff in the clap for carers and show them how valued and very much appreciated they all are by taking our clapping into our back garden at Landona and letting our residents join in!
"We are currently all symptom free at Landona – staff and residents alike, and are all working very hard for it to stay that way."
Meanwhile West Mercia Police's safer neighbourhood teams for south Shropshire paused their patrols to join in.
Bishop's Castle's firefighters got kitted out and even let their engine's siren off to show their appreciation.
Hodnet Fire Station did the same.
Market Drayton firefighters took the time to clap after returning from an emergency in Staffordshire.
Military police gathered with neighbourhood police from Newport, Donnington and Wellington at the Princess Royal Hospital to clap in their dozens.
Elsewhere in Telford, people came out of their houses to play music and clap with neighbours – from a safe distance.
Contractors at Balford Beatty decorated the roads leading to and from the Princess Royal Hospital with a simple message of 'thank you NHS', in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council.
