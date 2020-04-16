Former nightclub to reopen as place of worship

Pastor Vincent Sarpong, of Peace Chapel International, had applied to change the use of the Oakengates venue, and Telford and Wrekin Council planners gave the green-light this week.

Built in 1848 to house an offshoot of the Wellington Congregationalists, the Lion Street venue known as “The Old Chapel” later served as a community centre and housed “Decades” nightclub after being granted a live music and entertainment consent in 1994.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Pastor Sarpong said congregations of about 50 people were expected for the church’s Sunday services, with smaller services and meetings being held at other times.

Quoting from the Old Chapel’s entry at British History Online, planning agent Simon Smith of Shropshire-based firm En-Plan writes: “In 1843 the Wellington Congregationalists instituted services in Oakengates, the first being held in a room at the Charlton Arms, Market Street.

“Oakengates’s first minister was appointed in 1846, a schoolroom in Lion Street opened in 1847 and the chapel that surmounted it in 1848.”

He adds that the proposed change of use is “fully policy-compliant and sustainable” and “will protect the character and setting of a vacant building of local interest, thus preventing it from falling into disrepair”.

An application form, completed by Mr Smith, says the 392-square-metre building would hold its main weekly service on Sunday with smaller services on Wednesday and Friday night and a youth meeting on Saturday.

Worshippers would also be on site in the daytime on weekdays to attend appointments and meetings with the clergy.