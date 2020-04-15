Children in Telford's hospital receive Easter treat thanks to police and community champions

West Mercia Police officers at Malinsgate station were visited by community champions Jessica Clay and Becky Gibson, from Morrison's supermarket, who initially wanted to donate boxes of chocolate eggs to police officers and staff.

But while the gesture was welcomed, staff at the station turned the focus to youngsters in hospital who may go without over the holiday period.

On Saturday, police contacted the children's ward and children's cancer ward at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), which was delighted to receive the free gifts.

Telford policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “The donation was a lovely gesture and we’re incredibly grateful to both Jessica and Becky for thinking of us.

“However, we just felt we couldn’t take the Easter eggs for ourselves and wanted to make sure those in our local community who may otherwise go without benefited from their goodwill and we’re really pleased staff at the PRH were delighted with the delivery, and hope the children receiving care enjoyed the treat.”

Dawn Walder, play specialist at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Shropshire's two acute hospitals, said: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to the police in Telford for thinking of us and our young patients. Being in hospital over Easter isn't much fun at the best of times, but in the current situation, these acts of kindness really do make a difference."

Morrison’s community champions Jessica and Becky added: “We wanted to donate Easter eggs to all the key workers in and around Telford, to show our support and gratitude. Although Malinsgate Police Station was unable to accept them, we are happy they were donated to a worthy place and were able to cheer up the children at the hospital.”