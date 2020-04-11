Telford support worker April urges others to consider career helping others

April Hall became a single mum at 19 and said she did whatever she could to provide for her daughter, working an "unfulfilling" role opening letters at a mail support office for years.

But the 35-year-old was made redundant, motivating her to find a more rewarding career before she found a job as a support worker for not-for-profit company Dimensions in Telford.

After doing some research, April found out she was able to apply to a role that she had always dreamed of getting.

She said: “I always used to see people in the town centre supporting others, and would be in such admiration of them. But I didn’t think it was possible for me to get a job in social care because I didn’t do very well in school. If I’d have known it was possible 10 years ago, it wouldn’t have taken me so long to become a support worker."

April started working at Dimensions two-and-a-half years ago, and said she adores her new role.

Independent

“It’s a privilege being around the people I support," she added. "There’s always going to be tough days, but there’s a lot more good days, happiness and laughs.

"It’s amazing to be able to help people become more independent, and seeing how much they gain from it.”

Advertising

One of the proudest moments of April’s career so far was supporting a lady to take a trip to Disneyland Paris. The lady had never travelled abroad before and the trip took a huge amount of planning, including designing a way to communicate in crowds, preparing for the experience of flying and making sure each day had an organised structure.

“The holiday meant more to the lady I supported than anyone could imagine," April said.

"She loved and relished every second she was there, got pictures with lots of her favourite characters and saw everything she wanted to see. Mostly it was a mark of her growth and the confidence she has gained through the support she has received from Dimensions.”

April said that now more than ever she wants to encourage people into social care roles.

She said: “Getting a job in social care changed my life. Not only has it enabled me to get qualifications, but it’s given me a depth in my life that I never thought I’d have, and a fulfilment that I never thought I’d get from a job.”

April added that Dimensions is currently recruiting and with people across the county thinking how they can do more to help others, it could be a good time for them to consider a career in social care.